It seems that Nvidia is really pushing this whole ‘laptops are the new console’ thing at the moment, as the latest rumours suggest that they will be announcing their RTX Super cards available for laptops very soon. Both Nvidia and Intel will be launching the new laptops, along with their new 10th Generation CPU’s, in the coming weeks.

Nvidia’s Super GPU’s will finally be making their way into laptops, including the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 SUPER cards. If the rumours are true, then hey will be replacing older models of the cards and offer the same performance at a reduced price (around $50-$100). Along with the RTX Super cards are new variations of the RTX 2060 (possibly a super version), a GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 to replace the base GTX 1650 with GDDR 5, and a GTX 1650 GDDR6 to replace the GTX 1050 GDDR5 card.

Apparently, Intel is also releasing three brand new 10th generation mobile CPU’s: the Core i5 10300H, the Core i7 10750H and the Core i7 10875H. It seems like the Core i7 10875H will be Intel’s new flagship mobile CPU, with 8 cores / 16 threads.

Both Nvidia and Intel are partnering up and will be announcing both of their new lineups on the same day. Reportedly, they will be announcing the new GPU’s and new CPU’s on April 2nd (just to make sure that nobody thinks it’s an April Fools joke), with customers able to purchase the new lineup on April 15th.

These dates might change however, they could be delayed due to the growing concern over the coronavirus. However, the rumours suggest that these dates will not change at all and that Intel and Nvidia are determined to announce these ASAP. So if you were looking for a new gaming laptop, you might want to keep a lookout for these in the next couple weeks.

What do you think of the new lineups? Were you looking for a new gaming laptop? Let us know!