Ever had that problem where you just want to get on with building your base, and then a horde of alien monsters decides to attack you? Well fear no more, The Riftbreaker is here to help! In this base-building strategy game, players will have to survive hordes of alien creatures while managing their defenses back at their base. Build, explore, survive.

“The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.”

There’s a lot going on in The Riftbreaker, listing off every feature on the Steam page would turn this into a very long article. But essentially, this is a base-building game with survival and action-RPG elements. Where players must build their bases in order to extract minerals and generate energy in order to create a two-way rift back home to Earth.

You will explore an unknown landscape filled with various biomes and all sorts of fauna and flora. Some, you may have guessed, will be quite deadly and you’ll have to use your mech suit and any upgrades you’ve accrued to hack, slash and shoot your way through.

Gather samples and strange artifacts from fallen enemies in the world that will allow you to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons and equipment to help you defend your base. What’s also interesting is that The Riftbreaker is the next game to incorporate interactive streaming, allowing audience members to participate in the gameplay by voting to send new waves of enemies, or spawning environmental disasters like tornadoes.

The Riftbreaker is currently due to be released ‘Sometime in 2020’ for pc via Steam.

What do you think of The Riftbreaker? Does it look like fun? Or is there too much going on? Let us know your thoughts!