If you’re wondering what to do this weekend whilst we’re all self-isolating, the Spring Steam Game Festival is now live with over 40+ games to download demos for. After GDC was cancelled, many of the indie booths decided to release their demos on Steam for a short period instead. That way we can all still get to experience some of these great indie games from the comfort of our own homes.

There’s a lot of games on offer, in fact there’s actually 67 games in total to check out with 52 available to download the demos of. listing all of them here would be too much, but there’s a couple that caught my eye and might interest you as well:

Eldest Souls is a 2D souls-like game that pits you against ancient Gods who have sucked the life essence of your world, and you, a lone knight, are tasked with defeating them.

Liberated is being dubbed as the world’s first playable comic, and it sure looks like that. An action, stealthy adventure game set in dystopian near-future.

Embr is a fun little co-op game about fighting fires and saving people in unconventional ways. Play it alone or with up to 3 friends in this silly firefighting game.

Moncage is a strange puzzle game where entire worlds are hidden in a cubic box, each face displays a different world and it’s up to the player to discover the connections.

Carrion is a reverse horror game where the player controls the hideous monstrosity hellbent on consuming those that imprisoned you.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, there’s absolutely loads more to look at. Of course, I haven’t gotten a chance to try them all out yet, so there may very well be some gems in there I haven’t experienced yet. If there’s any great ones you discover please let us know!

The Steam Game Festival Spring edition is on from today until March 23rd.

What do you think of the Steam Game Festival? Is it a revolutionary new way of holding digital conventions? Or is it just another way to connect gamers to games? Let us know your thoughts!