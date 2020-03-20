Cities: Skylines, that unofficial SimCity game that became a massive cult success thanks to it’s intuitive design and innovative features (and a little dash of simulation), has now released a new DLC. The new expansion, Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor, brings tonnes of new features for the Cities: Skylines fans including a new fishing industry, intercity buses, passenger helicopters, water treatment plants and loads more.

“Ahoy! Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor introduces the fishing industry, new mass transit options, and important city services. Increase your city's entertainment with the Aviation Club and fly with passenger helicopters and private planes. Create cities across five new maps and build fishing infrastructure to develop your agricultural industry.”

These new features include the added fishing industry, where players can control fishing boats at seas and fish farms, which will add a new commercial industry to your city. New policies will need to be followed in order for business to deliver fresh fish to grocery stores.

New water treatment plants that can process waste water for additional uses. No open water sources? No longer a problem.

Brand new bus systems like the Intercity Bus Service for transport between cities on the highway. Or the Trolleybus Service which provides a more eco-friendly travel option for citizens, with overhead wires providing electrical power.

Or you can completely negate traffic altogether with the Passenger Helicopter service that can connect people and places in a whole different way. Or the new Aviation Club building that encourages recreational flying for small plane owners, adding more entertainment to a city.

A whole 5 new maps are being added all of different varieties, including boreal, tropical and temperate locations.

Transport hubs allow citizens to easily change between different forms of transportation.

New waste management capabilities thanks to Transfer Facilities which allow for an uncompromised city layout and high land value by easier handling of trash.

The new DLC will arrive for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26th 2020

What do you think of Sunset Harbor? Does it look like fun? Will you be picking it up when it comes out? What’s your favourite DLC so far? Let us know!