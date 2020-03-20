It seems that due to the recent mishaps going on with Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar has decided to rerelease the game in all-new complete package. GTA IV: Complete Edition will be launching in stores soon, but owners of the original game on Steam will see their digital copy upgraded to the complete version, free of charge.

“Starting today, current owners of Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City on Steam will see their digital versions updated to GTA IV: Complete Edition in their Steam library,” Rpckstar stated in a recent tweet.

The new version comes with both titles in one complete game, and has removed the Games for Windows Live service that recently caused a lot of issues for players and got the game delisted from Steam. However, unfortunately the Multiplayer servers are being shut down and so both the Multiplayer mode and Leaderboards section of the game will be unavailable.

In addition, some of the radio stations will also be temporarily unavailable in the complete edition, including: RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM (which was previously only available in GTA: Episodes from Liberty City).

Interestingly, the Japanese language is not supported for Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, but it is still supported for the main game. This means that users will be able to play the base game with Japanese subtitles, but will need to select a different language in order to play Episodes from Liberty City.

On top of that, the entire process of updating to the Complete Edition seems to be very complex, at least for users outside of Steam.

If you are a Steam user, then you will either need to install or update your current game, depending on which title. If you own the base game, then this should come as just a new update. However, if you own Episodes from Liberty City, this should just be simply removed from your Steam library and updated to GTA IV: Complete Edition.

If you own a physical copy of the game and did not activate it through Games for Windows Live, you should just be able to input the key on the back of the manual to activate and update to Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition.

If you activated the game through Games for Windows Live, then you will have to create and/or link your Social Club account to replace the GFWL service and update to GTA 4: Complete Edition.

Any new activiations of the game may be disrupted until the Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition is officially available.

Hopefully this will help some of you out there still very fond of the fourth main entry in this very popular series.