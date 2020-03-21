In another instance of the Clancyverse, Sam Fisher will be returning to the Ghost Recon franchise in a new adventure for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. It marks his return to the series after his cameo in Ghost Recon: Wildlands, but hopefully this time it will be a fully-fledged DLC and not just a brief mission from a post-launch update.

Maybe Ubisoft wants to tease a return for some of these beloved game franchises? Last week we got Prince of Persia in For Honor, and so again, Ubisoft is giving us just a small tidbit for what could possibly be a revival of a well-loved franchise. It’s time we got a new Splinter Cell game, but I guess this will do for now…

I don’t know about you, but I find it hilarious to hear the great Sam Fisher reference a ‘Terminator’, am I the only one? Anyway, considering this is just the teaser we have no details on what the story actually will be yet, but it could very well center around the Terminator, or it could just be a reference. Either way, this will be the second episode for the first year of DLC for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. And besides, it's always nice to hear that iconic bweeee noise.

Sam Fisher will be returning March 24th, but we should be getting some more info soon (at least, according to the description in Ubisoft’s video), so stay tuned.

What do you think of the new DLC? Will you be jumping back into Ghost Recon: Breakpoint? Are you excited for Sam Fisher’s return? Or would you prefer a new standalone game? Let us know your thoughts!