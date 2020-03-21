Since we’re all isolating from the coronavirus at the moment, it seems that some companies are trying to persuade us to download their games. But some don’t need to persuade, they’re just giving out free games, not games with free weekends, I’m talking 100% discounted FREE games. And in the latest free-to-keep deals going on? We have the latest reboot of a classic franchise, Tomb Raider (2013).

“Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.”

Whilst it may not have been the smoothest launch at first, the Tomb Raider franchise definitely picked up towards the end. So if you were on the fence about Shadow of the Tomb Raider, or even Rise of the Tomb Raider, then why not try this one out for free? It's like if the Uncharted series became a Metroidvania, or at least that's what I like to think of it.

You can download Tomb Raider (2013) in the latest free-to-keep promotion on Steam until March 24th.

Will you be picking up Tomb Raider on Steam? Have you played any of the others in the series? Or will this be your first time experiencing the reboot? Let us know!