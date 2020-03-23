We all know about ray tracing now, the recent technology that sees more accurate representations of how light interacts within an environment has garnered quite the attention lately. From ray tracing enabled graphics cards, to next-gen consoles including ray tracing capabilities, it’s clear that it's the next step in graphical fidelity for video games.

But one interesting feature about it is that it’s not immediately supported in every game right now, so modders and coders are developing ways to allow ray tracing in old games by using a post-processing injector called ReShade. Need for Speed Underground already got this treatment a while back, but now we have two brand new games to check out if they were to have ray tracing: Quake IV and Medal of Honor: Warfighter.

Now you may be thinking, “hey, isn’t there already an rtx version of quake?” To which you would be right. That’s Quake II RTX, a sort of tech demo for the capabilities of ray tracing in-game. But this is Quake 4 and whilst the effect may not be as strong, it’s still interesting to see how different and more accurate the lighting looks.

Medal of Honor: Warfighter is not as old as Quake 4, and so the lighting in this game is already slightly better. But ray tracing adds a whole new dynamic to the feel of it, now it doesn’t look quite as old as it did before and looks a bit more like a modern first-person shooter.

Ray tracing is only bound to get better and more widely available. But what do you think of it? Do you like the effect? When will it be worth it to upgrade to a ray tracing capable GPU? What other old games would you like to see with ray tracing enabled? Let us know!