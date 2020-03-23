Listen up, Stalkers, we’ve got our first official look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. It’s not much, but it’s something. After a very long hiatus from the last game in the series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat (back from 2011), fans of the post-apocalyptic survival FPS have been anxiously awaiting a return to the radiated wasteland. Now we finally have an official look at what S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will look like.

GSC were the developers behind the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games and, after a few complications with the company, haven’t made another installment since. After the studio was shut down they bounced back to life with Cossacks 3, but no other game since then. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was then announced with nothing but a website and an intended 2021 launch date. But now we have this: a screenshot from the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Twitter page.

As we know S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is being developed with the Unreal Engine 4, and whilst this screenshot doesn’t show much, it’s clear that the graphics have improved significantly from the previous games. That’s not to say that the previous ones were ugly, but this looks really great.

Then, not that long after posting the image, they also posted this one with a simple message overlayed on top:

“Greetings, Stalkers!

Thirteen years ago we released S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl.

The world was never the same after that. Millions of players rushed into the zone. Driven by the desire to uncover mysteries, you overcame difficulties, hunted for treasures, fought monsters and joined factions.

You changed to become the real Stalkers.

You made this day forever special.

Being inspired by everything you do (including arts, stories, cosplays and mods), we fully understand we can’t let you down. The second chapter of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga will be our most ambitious game so far. It will live to the legendary legacy.

A lot of you are joining social isolation now. That’s why today, on a very special occasion, we are ready to slightly uncover the mystery of what we are working on. This is the first glimpse of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Consider it as our humble present, with more to come in 2020.”

Will we get a trailer finally? If they’re still planning on hitting that 2021 release date then surely we must get something soon. Maybe this is just a teaser to get the hype going before we see an official reveal? One can only hope.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is planning to be released in 2021 for PC.

What do you think of the screenshot and message? Are you excited for a second S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game? Which ones have you played already? What’s your favourite? Let us know!