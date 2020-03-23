In a (un)surprising turn of events, Call of Duty is coming out with another game this year, but there has been much speculation as to what it would be. Call of Duty: WWII 2? Or Call of Duty: Black Ops 5? Well, it might not be either of them, or at least, kind of. Apparently Call of Duty 2020 will be a gritty reboot of Treyarch’s hit series Black Ops called, wait for it, Call of Duty: Black Ops.

It comes after the same way that the recent series by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was rebooted, and will reportedly even use the same engine. Both Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software will be supporting Treyarch in making the reboot, which will include some of the same elements from the original game but also expand on them.

Most notably, both major characters from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops game, Alex Mason and Sergeant Frank Woods, will be returning but with brand new actors portraying them. Whilst the campaign will focus on a new story but with similar plot points as the original game, with more focus on the Vietnam war as it will be told from multiple perspectives.

You’ll have the standard multiplayer experience (as set by CoD: Modern Warfare now), with free multiplayer DLC and a battle pass, but there’s apparently talks of a Nazi Zombies Season Pass. Speaking of Nazi Zombies though, it seems like there will be a much more grounded focus on the story rather than the fanastical and magical elements as of recent, and possibly based around vietnam this time (though, ‘Vietnamese Zombies’ doesn’t quite ring the same bell).

What’s unclear though is how the battle royale mode will fit into this. Previously we thought that Call of Duty: Warzone will just be updated with new maps and weapons from the Call of Duty’s that are released at the time. But supposedly Sledgehammer is working on a free-to-play Call of Duty game slated for 2021, so maybe that won’t be the case?

As always, the next Call of Duty will arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, so expect to see some more news about it in the usual late April/May announcement times.

The only thing that I want to know though is will we get to rip ourselves out the chair in the main menu again? I remember that moment being jaw-dropping with me and my friends, let’s at least make that happen okay, Treyarch?

What do you think of the news? Does the idea of a Black Ops reboot excite you? What do you want from a reboot of the game? Different characters? Different story? Or the same? Let us know!