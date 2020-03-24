Plague Inc., the game that lets you select or design a virus and then unleash it unto the world’s populace in order to try and wipe out the human race, understandably became very popular when the coronavirus started. The same thing happened with Ebola a while ago, and it seems like we as a species have a morbid curiosity about the way viruses work and spread.

But now it seems like the developers, Ndemic Creations, want to turn that morbid curiosity into something a bit more hopeful following the recent rules and restrictions in many countries following the coronavirus outbreak, as Plague Inc is getting a new mode added in a major update that lets players save the world from a virus, rather than destroy it.

“When arranging our donations with the WHO and CEPI, we were repeatedly asked if we could make a game which let the player work to stop an outbreak,” the developer said in a blog post. “We are accelerating work on a new Plague Inc. game mode which lets players save the world from a deadly disease outbreak.”

This new update will have players balancing between managing disease progression and boosting health care systems, whilst also controlling many other actions including triaging, quarantining, social distancing and the closing down of public services.

“We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.“

Ndemic Creations have also pledged a donation of $250,000 shared between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response in order to "support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19”.

The new major update will be free to all owners of Plague Inc.