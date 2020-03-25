The coronavirus has disrupted a lot of companies at the moment, with regulations imposing rules of staying at home and only leaving for essential items, Amazon has clamped down on shipping some non-essential items. This has now included most major PC components across the entire website: including CPUs from AMD and Intel, motherboards, graphics cards, hard drives, ram, and power supplies.

Over the weekend, many users reported on a 4-week wait time for certain products on Amazon, even if the users had Amazon Prime. The Prime service allows customers to order items to be delivered within the next couple days for free, but now due to the coronavirus that can take up to a month even with the subscription.

This is all because Amazon is prioritising essential items on their online store instead, like food, cleaning products, and medical supplies. Since many families and individuals will be staying at home, these essential items have been prioritised over more luxury items. In addition, Amazon has suspended any outside retailers from sending any non essential items to their warehouses for stock.

“To serve our customers while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers,” Amazon said. “This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

What do you think of the move? Have you been affected by the long wait times? What parts were you looking to get but can’t right now?