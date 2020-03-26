I say Dark Souls, but I guess it’s more like Sekiro or Nioh considering the setting and samurai-style enemies. But, nevertheless, Bright Memory has been dubbed a mix of Dark souls and Titanfall with it’s fast-paced fps action that mixes gunplay and swordplay. Amazingly, the game is developed by a one-man team, FYQD-Studio, and an early access ‘Episode 1’ was released on Steam with very good reviews.

“Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…”

The mix of gun and sword combat with different abilities and combos certainly springs to mind Shadow Warrior, another game that works similar to this one. It seems like Infinite will be a continuation of the Episode 1 mentioned earlier, simply called Bright Memory on Steam, and whilst that first episode was just recently released out of Early Access, there won’t be anymore major improvements to it as development shifts to Infinite. Consequently though, all owners of Episode 1 will receive Infinite free of charge.

What do you think? Does Bright Memory look promising? Will you be picking up Episode 1 on Steam? Let us know!