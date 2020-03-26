The Co-Founder of Gearbox Software and legendary developer, Landon Montgomery, has sadly passed away. The news was posted on Gearbox’s official Twitter page yesterday, confirming Montgomery’s death. Many online have given plenty of tributes to the developer, who had worked on a number of their childhood favourite games, including current CEO and President of Gearbox Software, Randy Pitchford.

Montgomery had worked on numerous well-known titles including Half-Life, Half-Life: Blue Shift, Half-Life: Opposing Force, 007: Nightfire, Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30, Brothers in Arms: D-Day, Halo: Combat Evolved and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3. He’s worked across many departments in all those games including administration, level designer, animator and artist.

“We are heartbroken after learning today of the passing of one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery,” reads the message. “In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping to set our path. We will always be thankful and remember him for being a part of our lives. During this trying time, our thoughts, support, and affection are with those who were closest to him.”

The cause of death is currently unknown.