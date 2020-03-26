Quirky space exploration game, Outer Wilds (not to be confused with The Outer Worlds), is finally coming to Steam after a period of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store. If you haven’t heard of Outer Wilds, then the premise is simple: you’re a new recruit of the Outer Wilds Ventures and you must solve the mysteries of the Solar System as it is trapped in an endless time loop.

“What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.”

What makes Outer Wilds is it’s handcrafted solar system of unique planets, each with their own mysteries and puzzles, hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Each secret requires careful thought as they are often guarded by hazardous environments or natural catastrophes. Plus you can fly off into space in your ship seamlessly, much like No Mans Sky (just without the procedural generation).

“Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.”

Outer Wilds is coming to Steam on June 18th.

Are you excited for Outer Wilds? Will you be purchasing the game when it comes out? Or did you already get it on the Epic Games Store? Let us know!