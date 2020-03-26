Over the weekend, 3DRealms made a short video with the Vice President of the company and CEO of Slipgate Ironworks, Frederik Schreiber, on many cancelled prototypes that the development company had been working on in the past. Whilst Motherflakker got a lot of attention on social media, the SiN Reborn game was what most users here on GD voted for as their most interested cancelled game.

So for those that were looking forward to a new SiN game, 3DRealms has just announced a new SiN Remake with NightDive Studios. For those that don’t know, NightDive Studios are behind some classic games like the cult sci-fi RPG series System Shock (including the upcoming System Shock Remake), the original Turok games, and those quirky Tex Murphy detective games.

The announcement comes via 3DRealms very own Frederik Schreiber on Twitter:

“Oh did I mention that we’re doing a proper Sin Remake with Nightdive? In case you missed it @pripyatbeast spilled the beans a few days ago! @3DRealms / @NightdiveStudio / @SlipgateIron”

CEO of NightDive Studios, Stepehn Kick, replied with: “Sinning is more fun with friends” with an added kiss emoji for good measure.

There’s no word on a release date yet, or even around when to expect it, but it surely won’t take that long, right guys? Right? Guys?...

What do you think of the announcement? Are you excited for a SiN remake? When do you think it will be released? What other 3DRealms/NightDive Studios games would you like to see remade? Let us know!