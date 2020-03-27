We’re in the age of competitive multiplayer games apparently, as eSports continues to increasingly generate lots of profit, everyone is vying to make the next best competitive multiplayer shooter. Rogue Company is the next in line to compete against the big guys, you can check out the official gameplay reveal trailer below.

“Rogue Company is a top-secret syndicate of elite mercenaries around the globe. To most of the world, the elusive mercenaries are a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions. As a Rogue Company mercenary, players will grab their weapon of choice and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various PVP game modes.”

It will be interesting to see what sets Rogue Company apart from all the other competitive multiplayer shooters, especially considering that both Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and Riot Games Valorant will be coming out later this year. What is noteworthy however is that it will feature full crossplay compatibility across all platforms available.

You can sign up to the alpha for Rogue Company now on their official website. No exact release date has been given yet, but we do know it will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year.