Epic Games announced yesterday it’s new publishing deal with multiple developers in order to create a “developer-first approach”. The first partners of the new deal with Epic Games are: gen DESIGN (The Last Guardian), Playdead (INSIDE, Limbo), and Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan Wake).

The new deal aims to bring a much more fair and creative environment for developers. Epic Games even released a short video to celebrate these new relationships. The video game industry is one of the few entertainment industries that continuously encourages diversity, and it’s great to see so many foreign developers getting the tools and recognition they need in order to create their unique pieces of work.

“We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers,” said the Founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, in the announcement.

The new publishing deal will see all developers “retain 100% of all intellectual property” with full creative freedom and control over their work. Plus, Epic Games will cover up to 100% of all development costs including: developer salaries, market expenses like QA, localisation, marketing and all costs of publishing. In addition, all developers will earn at least 50% of all profits from their published work.

"gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games,” said the Head of Epic Games Publishing, Hector Sanchez. “They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services.”

More information and additional development partners as well as games will be unveiled over the coming months. So expect more studios and games to be announced soon.

What do you think of the new publishing deal? How will this affect indie developers? And how will this affect Epic Games?