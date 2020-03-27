It’s been almost a week now since Half-Life: Alyx released, for some of us the buzz still hasn’t worn off, and others are eagerly trying to make the game work without the need of VR peripherals. Whether you liked HL: Alyx or loathed it, it sure has become a major achievement in VR history, as it is currently the highest rated Steam VR game of all time and the highest rated PC game of 2020 so far.

According to the data on Metacritic, Half-Life: Alyx sits at a cool number 2 on the best games of the year (so far) list with a big ol’ 92 rating, coming just under the 95 rating of Persona 5 Royal (though the game isn’t even out yet and only available on PlayStation 4, so Alyx beats it out as the best PC-specific game of 2020). It comes just above Animal Crossing: New Horizons (91), Doom Eternal (90), and Ori and the Will of the Wisps (89).

Interestingly, the game comes just shy of Beat Saber with a 93 rating as the best VR game of all time on Metacritic. Though, according to Steam250, another review site, Half-Life: Alyx is rated as number 1 above Beat Saber. So it’s fair to say that both are neck-and-neck tied with each other as the best VR games of all time, and both are so wildly different from each other I think it’s tough to say which one is really actually better. But the statistics show that Virtual Reality is on the up-and-up, with Alyx no doubt driving VR headset sales more than any other VR-exclusive game out there.

DOOM Eternal also broke a record last week, after achieving more than double the amount of concurrent players on Steam on launch day than DOOM (2016) did, it was revealed that iD Software’s latest entry into the hellish DOOMscape also achieved double the revenue of its predecessor on launch week.

With all this news, and the fact that Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is out in 4 days and the Resident Evil 3 Remake is releasing next week, 2020 is shaping up to be a good year for gaming. After having quite the dry spell at the start of the year, at least we have some great games to keep us company during this self-isolation period.

What do you think of the news? Do you agree with the statistics? Will we see a surge in the VR market for games? What other games are you looking forward to that are coming out soon? Let us know!