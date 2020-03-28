We’re just under a week away from the launch of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, and we couldn’t be anymore excited (terrified). With the imminent launch, Capcom has released a brand new trailer featuring everyone’s favourite would-be-sandwich, Jill Valentine, showcasing a few characters, environments and enemies that we’ll expect in the upcoming remake.

Oh, and just in case you forgot, the Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming packaged with Resident Evil Resistance, as Capcom thankfully reminds us at the start of the new trailer. The open beta of which has just recently been released a week after the main Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo launched. Check out the new trailer below and stay till the end for a surprise.

I don’t know what that thing was but I’m not excited to fight it… But at least we got a good look at some of the iconic environments of the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis including that terrifying Hospital segment. Plus it’s nice to see you’ll be able to play as Jill in the standalone spin-off, RE: Resistance.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is out April 3rd for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. All owners of the game will receive Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game, for free.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for the Resident Evil 3 Remake? Did you play the demo? Have you played the open beta for Resident Evil Resistance? If you have what did you think? Let us know!