The infamous indie publisher, Devolver Digital, and developer Flying Wild Hog, creators of the hit dick-joke-fueled viscera-inducing magical-Samurai-sim, Shadow Warrior, have announced a new partnership together to work on a brand new project. There’s no details as of yet to what this new title could be, whether it’s a sequel or a different IP, but Devolver Digital made the announcement on Twitter saying there will be more information to come later this year:

“Devolver Digital is thrilled and honored to be working with the ultra talented @Flying_Wild_Hog team again on a new project! Watch out for a reveal and more later this year and give them a follow for all the latest from the studio.”

Could it be a new Shadow Warrior? Hard Reset 2? The divisive Shadow Warrior 2 still managed to bring the developer lots of success, so Shadow Warrior 3 is a good bet, but it could equally be something entirely new and different, though it would be nice to get a hold of Wang again… Hard Reset has also gained quite the cult status so it wouldn't be surprising for it to get a sequel either. Either way, we can't wait to see what they have in store over the coming months.

What do you guys think? Would you be excited for a new Shadow Warrior? What about Hard Reset? Or something new? Let us know what you think they’re working on now!