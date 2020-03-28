Since we’re already 3 months into the year 2020 and we know a lot of games that are in development, and the fact that we’re all practicing safe social distancing and self-isolation, we thought we could take this time to discuss what game currently in development has the most potential.

It’s been a big year for gaming already, we’ve had two massive games (DOOM Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx) already released, with 2 more on the way (Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord and the Resident Evil 3 Remake) in such a short period of time. 2020 is shaping up to be a good year for gaming already, so what game that’s coming out in the future has the most potential to be something truly great?

And let’s be clear: we’re not saying that any of the other options will be terrible games, we just want to figure out which one has the most potential. I’ve included in this list a few games, so if there’s any more that you guys can think of, maybe we’ll do a round 2? Also I haven’t included any unannounced games, as then the list would be too long (sorry, Assassin's Creed fans!).

Games in development:

We have the classic ‘big’ games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2 among others, but we pretty much know they’re going to be good, right? But then could that possibly be their downfall? We’ve seen overhyping happen a lot in popular culture, especially films and TV, will these too succumb to the same fate? Probably not, but does that mean that they have potential?

What about the sort of underdogs? Like Microsoft Flight Simulator. By the sounds of it, seems like people who have never been interested in the franchise are now intrigued. Just one look at their dev diaries shows some real ambition and flair, I don’t think anyone expected Microsoft to go all out on MS Flight Sim, so maybe that has the most potential?

Both Marvel’s Avengers and Watch Dogs: Legion have been delayed to later dates, but the question is: do those delays mean better quality? Watch Dogs has had a rollercoaster of a ride of success and acclaim, from the divisive original Watch Dogs, to the again divisive Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs: Legion could shape up to be something special, or just more of the same. And Marvel’s Spiderman did really well on PlayStation 4, could the Avengers do better?

And what about the competitive multiplayer game Overwatch 2? Or the blood-sucking RPG Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2? Both are very much highly anticipated by fans, but which one has more potential than the other?

What do you guys think? Which game has the most potential to you? Are there any other games you’d want to see on this list? Let us know and we might do another one!