Good news for fans of the Mount & Blade franchise eagerly awaiting the sequel, developer TaleWorlds recently announced that the upcoming Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Early Access will be releasing a day early, after many fans asked for the game to be released as soon as possible, despite changing their work environment amid the coronavirus.

“The development team has been working hard these last weeks to keep the development process on track, even under the present circumstances that forced the team to switch to remote work two weeks ago. Thanks to the great effort of the whole team, and hearing the requests of our community to release the game as soon as possible, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will release in Early Access a day before.”

That means the game will be available to purchase and play at 10am GMT tomorrow (March 30th). The Early Access version will include custom battles and a new campaign mode that brings a “more structured approach to the Mount & Blade experience that blends a storyline and key events with the traditional sandbox gameplay that our players are familiar with”. There will be clear goals and missions for the players to complete. But for those who want the traditional sandbox experience, you can just ignore the campaign missions and continue playing as you normally would.

Additionally, TaleWorlds also announced that the game will have a 10% discount for the first two weeks after release. Plus, those who already own the original Mount & Blade title will be able to get a further 10% discount with select partners.

The developers did stress however that this is an Early Access launch and so many cutscenes, voice lines, animations and quests etc. will be replaced with placeholders or reused frequently. There may be multiple bugs and glitches, and the multiplayer will be continually updated and improved throughout the Early Access period.

What do you think of the announcement? Are you excited? Will you be playing it a day early? Let us know!