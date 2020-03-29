Today, Square Enix announced the reveal of NieR Replicant for PC and current-gen consoles. Replicant will be a remaster of the original Nier game, set before the events of the critically acclaimed NieR: Automata. The action-RPG sees you scour an apocalyptic world as you go on a quest to cure your sister of a deadly disease.

The teaser, uploaded to Youtube, states: “In the year of the 10th anniversary of NieR, we are announcing that the cult classic third-person action-RPG NieR Replicant, is to be rebuilt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (STEAM) as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…”

Well, at least we can add another name to the obscure japanese titles list, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is a hell of a unique name I’ll give them that. NieR was originally developed by Cavia Inc. with PlatinumGames taking over for the sequel, whilst NieR Replicant will see Toylogic developing the remaster instead.

As if this series wasn’t already complicated enough, this new remaster has replaced the original main character as a young brother, rather than the father, to a dying girl. It’s an interesting way of doing a remaster to say the least, as it will keep things fresh and interesting with a brand new main character whilst essentially keeping the core gameplay and story elements of the first game.

Square Enix hasn’t released any more details apart from the teaser above and the fact that it will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There was no mention of next-gen consoles, so it is likely the game will be released before the new consoles come out later this year.

Additionally, the game will be fully voiced and there will be extra content including all new music. NieR Replicant has no release date as of yet, but it will be released for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Are you excited for a Remaster of NieR? Did you play the sequel, Automata? What did you think of it? Let us know!