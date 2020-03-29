We’re getting a lot of news regarding a leak to a possible release of the classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The popular CoD game that introduced the world to tactical nukes and throwing knives might be returning to the recent CoD: Modern Warfare reboot in the way of a DLC, with lots of goodies that players can unlock in multiplayer.

Apparently, the MW2 Campaign Remaster will be releasing tomorrow (March 30th). What will be included is a remastered version of the campaign, as well as new items for multiplayer including: new weapons, new operators and new skins like the classic Ghost skin from Modern Warfare, as well as new finishing moves for operators and weapon charms.

Along with this information leak came some screenshots, though bear in mind that these could easily be fake with someone photoshopping them. But they are interesting to look at if they are real, and considering that Call of Duty 4: Remastered was a thing as well as a possible Black Ops reboot, it’s not unlikely that this could be real. Check out the photos below:

Possible Store title:

Classic Ghost skins:

Possible bundle that includes Ghost skins as well as remastered campaign:

This is all up in the air at the moment, but there’s a lot of information including new game modes and maps for the recent Modern Warfare reboot; including Quads and Duos for Battle Royale, a Sniper and Shotgun only game type, a hardcore version and another type that sees the gas close in faster for quicker action.

For now we’ll just have to wait and see if the remastered campaign is true, but what do you think? Would you be excited for a remastered campaign? What about multiplayer? And what do you think of the sccreenshots? Let us know your thoughts!