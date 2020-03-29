We should really start making this into a series… as we’ve posted about several older games with unofficial ray tracing shaders added, including Need for Speed: Underground, Quake and Medal of Honor. Now we have a brand new addition to showcase, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction has been given the ol’ ray tracing treatment.

Once again, it’s not a huge difference that you can see, in fact it just makes it seem like bloom is turned all the way up, but it’s fascinating to get to see how ray tracing works, even if it’s not quite the official way to do it.

Watching the user switch between the ‘None’ and ‘Lighting Channel’ under the debug menu is very cool to see. It reminds me a lot of those Ambient Occlusion demos where the world was completely white except for the dark shadows. Now if we can only get this to work on Chaos Theory… then that would be interesting to look at.

What do you think of the ray tracing shader? How does it look in Splinter Cell: Conviction? What other Splinter Cell game would you be interested in seeing with ray tracing? Let us know!