Fans who were eagerly anticipating getting into the role of Martin Sandwich will be sorely disappointed. According to the official Resident Evil twitter page, the Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta that was meant to release on March 27th has been delayed until further notice.

“Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

There’s no word on a new, expected release date for the open beta, but considering that the Resident Evil 3 Remake will be releasing in just under a week now, and is supposed to come packaged with the full Resident Evil Resistance game, hopefully we’ll see the beta before the actual release.

It is interesting how this is affecting only Steam and the PlayStation 4, and not the Xbox One. I’m not exactly sure what could be causing that, but I’m assuming it hasn’t got anything to do with the coronavirus and employees recently being sent to work from home. Maybe it’s a server issue?

Either way, we hope the beta gets back up before the official release of the Resident Evil 3 Remake. That said, what do you think of the news? What could be causing these technical issues? Were you looking forward to signing up to the Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta? Let us know!