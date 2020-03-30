For those of you eagerly awaiting to get into some sandbox mayhem, it seems that the creator of Garry's Mod, also known as gmod, has started working again on a sequel to the hit sandbox game that used the Source engine, the same used in Half-Life 2 and many of Valve’s other games.

His announcement wasn’t exactly orthodox when it comes to video game announcements. Where some developers might release a short statement to reveal the game is in development, or immediately push out a teaser with no warning, the creator of Garry’s Mod, Garry Newman, made the announcement on Twitter using a very popular meme. Considering that Garry’s mod is 90% meme culture, it’s safe to say that this was quite a perfect announcement for it.

For some keen individuals, you might have already heard of a sequel to Garry’s mod a long time ago. The developers, Facepunch Studios, had indeed made an announcement back in 2015, there was even a website to post dev blogs. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a single update in almost 2 years now, which is what makes this new tweet so intriguing.

But what could a sequel to Garry’s mod offer? Apart from possible Source Engine 2 support (the same engine used for Half-Life: Alyx), there could also be new capabilities for VR support as well. However, Facepunch previously announced on their website that they’re hoping to make the sequel “engine agnostic”, but that they will be using Unreal Engine 4 rather than Source 2 as “it's doubtful that would have any actual benefit over what we're currently doing.”

What do you think? Are you excited for a Garry's Mod 2? Would you be interested in further VR support? What do you think of the engine used? Let us know!