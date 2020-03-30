Update: Mount & Blade II is officially out on Early Access now, you can download and play the game in all it's glory. What's worth noting is that whilst the unpacking size is 62GB, the actual download size is only 31.1GB on Steam. There is currently a developer streaming the game on Steam for those that need to wait for the download to finish.

Original: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has gloriously released a day early for us, because the devs were so kind to allow us Early-Early Access due to the coronavirus self-isolation situation. You will be able to download and unlock the Early Access version of the game at 10am UTC today, but for those of you who applied daylight savings time over the weekend, that's 11am GMT today. Here’s a quick overview of those PC System Requirements before you jump in though:

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 4-Core 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz

Intel Core i3-8100 4-Core 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz RAM: 6 GB System Memory

6 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850

GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 HDD: 60 GB Available Hard Drive Space

60 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core 3.8 GHz

Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core 3.8 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 3 GB Video Memory

3 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB HDD: 60 GB Available Hard Drive Space

60 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

The 60GB download is pretty large, so some of us with slower internet speeds may have to wait a while until we can properly get into the game. But once you do manage to get in, what can you expect in the sequel? Well, there’s some new features that are worth checking out, like a new campaign mode, with the classic custom battles still available. If you want the traditional sandbox experience, you can completely ignore the campaign structure if you so choose to.

Are you excited for Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord? Will you be downloading the Early Access version? Let us know what you think!