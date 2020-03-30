Ever since Virtual Reality was publicly available, fans have been wanting to experience Half-Life 2 in all it's glory in VR, especially after Valve released their very own free VR game, The Lab, in Portal’s Aperture Science setting. Then, when Half-Life: Alyx was announced, and announced for VR only, many fans cried out once again for VR compatibility in Half-Life 2 (not nearly as much though for getting HL: Alyx to run without the need for a VR headset).

Now it seems that those dreams are becoming a (virtual) reality, or kind of. As a user on Youtube who goes by ‘Vect0R’ has recently released a video of them comfortably playing one of Half-Life 2’s opening areas whilst in VR, using some of the assets from Half-Life: Alyx.

Though, technically speaking, it’s more like using Half-Life 2 assets in Half-Life: Alyx. As Vect0R explains in the video’s description: he took the original map file from Half-Life 2 and then added it into Half-Life: Alyx by converting the file into the Source Engine 2 format. It may not be a proper Half-Life 2 VR mode, but it’s essentially the first HL: Alyx mod out there, even if Vect0R won’t be uploading the file anytime soon. Though he did state that he had been working on it since March 24th, so this mod took nearly a week to get running, hopefully that means we'll get to play the full game sooner than we thought...

What do you think? Would you be excited for a Half-Life 2 VR game? Or even a modded version of it? Let us know!