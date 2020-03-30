Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is finally here, and a day early at that! So we've had a look at some of the graphics options available in-game and compiled them in a list below. We'll be doing some benchmarks soon, so expect our PC Performance Benchmarks and Most Important Graphics Options articles at some point!

It seems that most games these days come with a handy VRAM limit counter, so you can see exactly how much GPU memory usage you are using, and the maximum amount that you can use with your graphics card. There are a bunch of different options available to choose from, so we can easily customise our game's experience when it comes to performance.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Graphics Options -

Battle Size: 200-1000

Determines the maximum number of units in any given battle. A higher setting will require more CPU and GPU usage.

Overall graphics presets: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High

When increasing the Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord overall graphics presets, you will see a large increase in VRAM requirements. The base VRAM usage with everything turned to Very Low is 1639 MB, going up to Very High settings will increase the VRAM usage by 1213 MB (a total of 2852 MB).

With everything turned up to Very High, it is likely that cards with 3GB or higher of VRAM will be able to run this game. The recommended GPU under Bannerlord's System Requirements is a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580, both of which should be perfectly suitable for running everything at Very High graphics settings.

VRAM requirement:

Very Low: +0 MB (1639 MB)

Low: +163 MB (1802 MB)

Medium: +573 MB (2212 MB)

High: +891 MB (2530 MB)

Very High: +1213 MB (2852 MB)

Shader Quality: Low, Medium, High

Determines how accurate certain graphical effects are, including lighting, hair and fur. A lower setting may make a scene appear to be more flat and dull, with higher settings achieving a more realistic looking image.

Adjusting this setting may make certain features like the textures on horses, armours and weapons seem more realistic. It may also make the scenery look much more dynamic with better lighting in most environments.

Does not require any VRAM.

Texture Streaming Budget: Low, Medium, High, Very High

Affects the size of the texture streaming cache. A higher value requires more video memory but provides a smoother gameplay experience.

VRAM requirement:

Low: +0 MB (1639 MB)

Medium: +132 MB (1771 MB)

High: +391 MB (2030 MB)

Very High: +781 MB (2420 MB)

Texture Quality: Low Medium, High

Affects the quality of textures.

Does not require any VRAM.

Shadow Quality: Low, Medium, High, Very High

Sets the resolution of shadows.

Requires VRAM dependant on Shadow Type.

Shadow Type: None, Static Only, Static and Dynamic

Sets the type of shadows.

VRAM requirement:

None: +0 MB (1639 MB)

Static Only: +8 MB (1647 MB)

Static and Dynamic: +12 MB (1651 MB)

Shadow Filtering: Off, PCF

Process of blurring shadows in order to reduce aliasing on the shadow’s edges.

Does not require any VRAM.

Particle Detail: Low, Medium, High

Increases the detail of the particles.

Does not require any VRAM.

Particle Quality: Low, Medium, High

Increases the sharpness of the particles.

Does not require any VRAM.

Foliage Quality: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High

This is to set the quality of trees and grass in Mount and Blade 2.

Does not require any VRAM.

Character Detail: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High

Sets the detail of character models.

Does not require any VRAM.

Environment Detail: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High

Sets the detail of environment props.

Does not require any VRAM.

Terrain Quality: Low, Medium, High

Sets the Terrain Quality.

Does not require any VRAM.

Number of Ragdolls: 0, 1, 3, 5, 10, unlimited

Number of simultaneous rag doll simulations that will happen at any one time.

Does not require any VRAM.

Occlusion Method: None, TSAO

Sets the Ambient Occlusion technique.

Does not require any VRAM.

Texture Filtering: Bilinear, Trilinear, Anisotropic 2X, Anisotropic 4X, Anisotropic 8X, Anisotropic 16X

A higher value means more detailed and sharp textures but an increase on the graphics card GPU.

Does not require any VRAM.

Water Quality: Low, Medium, High

Sets the Water quality. A higher value means more detailed water simulation.

Does not require any VRAM.

Anti-Aliasing: None, FXAA, SMAA, SMAA x2, Temporal SMAA, Temporal SMAA x2

Sets the Anti-Aliasing technique.

VRAM requirement:

None: +0 MB (1639 MB)

FXAA: +35 MB (1674 MB)

SMAA: +63 MB (1702 MB)

SMAA x2: +91 MB (1730 MB)

Temporal SMAA: +109 MB (1748 MB)

Temporal SMAA x2: -14 MB (1625 MB)

Lighting Quality: Low, Medium, High

Sets the Lighting Quality.

VRAM requirement:

Low: +0 MB (1639 MB)

Medium: +78 MB (1717 MB)

High: +92 MB (1731 MB)

Decal Quality: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, Very High

Sets the Decal Quality.

Does not require any VRAM.

Depth of field: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +56 MB (1695 MB)

Screen Space Reflection: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +21 MB (1660 MB)

Cloth Simulation: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +64 MB (1703 MB)

Interactive Grass: On, Off

Does not require any VRAM.

Sun Shafts: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +3 MB (1642 MB)

Subsurface Scattering: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +31 MB (1670 MB)

Tessellation: On, Off

Does not require any VRAM.

Bloom: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +42 MB (1681 MB)

Film Grain: On, Off

Does not require any VRAM.

Motion Blur: On, Off

VRAM requirement:

Off: +0 MB (1639 MB)

On: +31 MB (1670 MB)

So now you know what you'll be getting yourself into when launching M&B II: Bannerlord today. You can check out how each graphics option above fares in terms of performance in our M&B 2: Bannerlord Most Important Graphics Options article, when it's released. You can also see how well different graphics cards and rigs performed in our MB2 Bannerlord Performance Benchmarks article, also when it's released. The game is out today, so hopefully you'll have some idea of how well it will run on your system by the time you launch it.