It seems as though the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's remastered campaign has been leaked online ahead of it's official announcement. Apparently the leak comes from PlayStation Store Germany who accidentally released the trailer online. In addition, the German Store version lists the DLC as available tomorrow (March 31st).

Once again this is only the campaign portion of MW2 and does not feature multiplayer. However the DLC does come bundled with various multiplayer perks and items, including the "Classic Ghost" operator skin, as well as weapon charms, voice lines, finishing moves etc. Check out the trailer below! (Be warned, it is only in 360p quality right now).

Oof, that really hits my nostalgia hard, even if it is difficult to tell if those really are remastered graphics because of the low quality. Activision Blizzard has yet to make an official announcement regarding the remastered campaign, but it looks like they may be making it soon enough. We'll wait and see until tomorrow if there's an official trailer (and hopefully in 1080p!).

