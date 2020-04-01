After some technical difficulties that resulted in a delayed launch on both PC and PlayStation 4, the Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta is now available on Steam. You can access the RE Resistance Beta on Steam by simply accessing the Steam page and downloading the game. The official Resident Evil Twitter page revealed the announcement yesterday on Twitter, stating:

“The Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta test is now available for PlayStation 4 and Steam users, in addition to Xbox One! We apologize for the delay and thank you again for your patience. Have fun and look forward to the launch of the full game on April 3!”

RE: Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that sets 4 survivors against one mastermind. The mastermind’s objective is to stop the survivors at all costs, whilst the survivors are tasked with escaping the mastermind’s plans by solving puzzle-style objectives before the time runs out.

Interestingly, the Open Beta states that all progress will be reset upon exiting the application as your play data will not be saved. Presumably this is just for the Open Beta, but be warned in case you make good progress!

It comes bundled for free along with the Resident Evil 3 Remake on April 3rd for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which is also when the Open Beta finishes.

Are you excited to try out the Resident Evil Resistance Open Beta? If you’ve already downloaded and played it, what did you think? Let us know!