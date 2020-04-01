After loads of leaks suggesting a remastered version of the classic CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, as well as a low-quality trailer leaked from the German PlayStation Store, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has finally arrived… On PlayStation 4. The remastered MW2 Campaign will be a Sony exclusive for a month, after which it will become available for all platforms.

“Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes.”

The remastered campaign for MW2 does not include Multiplayer. Instead, players who purchase the DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive exclusive skins and other bonuses for use in both multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The special skins include the classic Underwater Demo Team skin for Ghost, as well as the UDT Operator skin for Ghost inspired the campaign level ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday”. Even though the campaign is exclusive to PlayStation 4 owners for a month, everyone who pre-purchases the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign will receive the bonus skins and items for use in Multiplayer and CoD Warzone instantly.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign will not be available in Russia on the PlayStation Store at all, same as the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot and Call of Duty Warzone.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now for PlayStation 4, and releases April 30th for PC and Xbox One.

Are you excited for the Remastered Campaign? Will you be playing it all the way through? Or do you just want the bonuses? Let us know!