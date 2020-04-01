Rockstar Games announced on Twitter that they will be donating 5% of all revenue from their online games, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic. This includes small businesses affected by the quarantine rules, as well as directly supporting those who are also helping people and business affected by the coronavirus.

The official statement was made through Rockstar’s Twitter account, sharing details of their exact plan via two images. The statements read:

“Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief.

The Rockstar Games community is at the center of everything we do. We love seeing players immersed in exploration of our virtual worlds and connecting with each other through them. As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India and beyond being deeply affected. Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can.

Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Read Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by the crisis. As things progress, we will share more on these efforts.

Thank you for your support, and we wish you and your families health and safety.

The Rockstar Games Team”

Whilst 5% may not seem like a lot at first, Grand theft Auto V has been one of the most successful video games of all time in terms of revenue. The game alone has sold more than 120 million copies since launch and, reportedly, made over $1 billion in revenue in 2017, with nearly 80% purely from in-game purchases in GTA Online.

What will be interesting is if Rockstar decides to increase that 5% at all over the next month or so.

What do you think of Rockstar’s announcement? Will you be purchasing more in-game items now? Let us know your thoughts!