The post-apocalyptic RPG, Wasteland 3, has unfortunately been delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. In a message posted on the official Wasteland Twitter page, the developers behind the popular turn-based RPG Wasteland series, inXile entertainment, revealed that the final game will be pushed back to an August release date.

“As with most companies, we moved to a work-from-home environment some weeks ago, and that’s of course introduced new challenges that many of us throughout the world have been learning to manage. We’ve been excited to see the Wasteland 3 Beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted.”

This comes after the recent quarantine and self-isolation regulations have made the team transition to a work-from-home routine, which has resulted in delays to the game’s development. But the developers want a better launch for the game, and so decided on the delay in order to polish the game and improve on the feedback of users from the Wasteland 3 Beta.

"That’s time we’re putting into acting on Beta feedback and suggestions, optimization, polishing and refinements, and making sure we have an awesome co-op experience. We’re pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we truly believe in."

Luckily, the response to the game’s delay on Twitter has been overwhelmingly positive, with most replying to inXile’s tweet with love and compassion for the developers hard at work, wishing them good health and excited for a better launch.

The new release date for Wasteland 3 is now August 28th, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What do you think of the delay? Are you still excited for the launch of Wasteland 3? Let us know!