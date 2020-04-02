It’s fair to say that Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord was rather highly anticipated by fans. After around a decade of waiting for a sequel, it seems that most fans are please with Taleworlds’ latest venture into the M&B series, as it has currently been the biggest launch on Steam in 2020 so far, surpassing both DOOM Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx.

The figures came in by the official Mount & Blade Twitter page, where they revealed it took a measly 100 minutes to reach 100,000 concurrent players. In just 3 hours of the game releasing there were 1250 reviews, 88% of which were positive. The game also peaked at 178,017 concurrent players on launch day and currently has achieved an all-time peak of 228,071 concurrent players only 3 days after launch.

In response to the overwhelming support, Taleworlds released a statement on their website as an Early Access Report:

“With the dust from Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord's Early Access launch just starting to settle, we just wanted to take a moment to thank you for the incredible support that you have shown over the past couple of days.” the post says.

Though MB2 Bannerlord is still an Early Access game and does have its fair share of bugs and problems. But the developers want to assure players that they are working on improvements as soon as possible, as some have been experiencing issues with their save games after the latest updates.

“With the help of you, our community, we are finding and fixing these issues and pushing updates out as soon as we can. Unfortunately, as was the case with yesterday's patch, this may result in previous save files becoming unplayable for some people. We will always try to ensure that your save game remains compatible with each update, however, sometimes this will not be possible. Please accept our apologies for this.”

If you experience any issues or bugs with Mount & Blade II, you can post the problem on the game’s forums or use the crash report tool should you experience one.

Have you been playing Mount and Blade 2? What do you think so far? Let us know!