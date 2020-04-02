Half-Life: Alyx has been out for nearly two weeks now, but it seems like the reviews just keep getting more and more positive for the latest Half-Life adventure. After achieving the lucrative titles of highest rated PC game of 2020 as well as the second-highest SteamVR game of all time, it seems that HL: Alyx didn’t want to stop there.

Multiple review sites have different answers, due to weighting differences in terms of ratings for a game, but according to Steam themselves, Half-Life: Alyx is among the top 10 best AAA Steam games of all time, and has even surpassed all other Half-Life games in terms of reviews on Steam.

Alyx is currently sat at the number 8 spot on Steam’s highest rated AAA games (technically number 7 if you don’t count The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3: GOTY as separate games). If you include indies into the mix then Alyx becomes number 13 on the list. The point is that Alyx has 98% positive reviews on Steam, with the closest Half-Life game, Half-Life 2, coming in just under at 97%.

According to other sites; SteamDB rates Half Life Alyx as the number 9 spot for highest rated games on Steam of all time, whilst Steam250 gives it the number 15 spot. Interestingly, the Portal games remain even higher, with both titles topping Half-Life Alyx’s spot on each site.

It seems to be a good step for VR, as currently it is the only VR game to reach as high as it has in the charts (well, unless Valve suddenly decides to make Portal 3 VR, or turn their older titles like Portal 2 into VR versions, then that would be a whole other story). Half-Life Alyx also recently achieved a coveted 94 rating on Metacritic, whereas Half-Life 2 still remains with a solid 96.

What do you think of the statistics? What does this mean for the VR industry? How would you rate Half-Life: Alyx? Let us know!