We're a bit late to the scene, but here are the current PC system Requirements for Call of Duty Warzone, so this can be your one-stop go-to place for staying frosty about the latest updates regarding Warzone's PC requirements.

The free-to-play Battle Royale version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has taken the online competitive multiplayer shooter scene by storm, with over 30 million players signed up in just over a week after launch.

"Welcome to Warzone, the new massive free-to-play combat arena from the world of Modern Warfare. Drop in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top."

So here are the Official PC System Requirements for CoD: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 HDD: 175GB

175GB DX: 12

Call of Duty: Warzone Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor RAM: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 HDD: 175GB

175GB DX: 12

The System Requirements listed here are actually pretty good. Aside from that daunting 175GB download size, the rest seems very well optimized for players. A GTX 670 for minimum and GTX 970 for recommended mean that this game should run pretty well on most systems. Though you will need a system capable of supporting DirectX12, as there's currently no support for DirectX11.

From initial testing we found that this was not the case though, and that CoD Warzone was not very well optimized. But it seems like the game either defaulted on startup to Fullscreen borderless, or there was a recent patch, as the performance has significantly improved recently. We'll be conducting our usual Performance Benchmarks for a more accurate answer and results though, so stay tuned for those!

Call of Duty Warzone has been shaping up to be one of the biggest Battle Royale games currently, no thanks to it's incredibly well known IP, and the fact that it's completely free to play.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Call of Duty Warzone System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Call of Duty Warzone GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Call of Duty Warzone Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.