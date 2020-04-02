In more event cancellation news, QuakeCon 2020 has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic currently going on. We’ve had several big conventions cancelled this year including GDC and the main E3 2020 events. Whilst some were sticking their grounds like Gamescom and the Evo championship, id Software and Bethesda Softworks have recently announced that their famous convention around one of their standout franchises, Quake, has been cancelled indefinitely for 2020.

The announcement, posted on the official QuakeCon Twitter page on Tuesday, said: “In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it’s the 25th year of the event. However, with all of the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s QuakeCon”.

As this was supposed to be a big milestone for the famous event, on it’s 25th anniversary, its understandable that they would try to at least do something to mark the occasion. So in the same announcement they mentioned that they hope to “come up with other ways to celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon this August”. What that means is unclear, but we could see some sort of online version similar to how Ubisoft and Xbox are transitioning to online conferences following the cancellation of E3.

QuakeCon 2020 was originally scheduled for August 6th - 9th this year.

What do you think of the news? Were you planning on attending the event? What could they do instead to celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary? Let us know!