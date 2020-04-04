Call of Duty Warzone has made an absolute killing online, recruiting over 30 million players in just 1 week after launch it has already been one of the fastest growing Battle Royale games ever, no thanks to it's new free-to-play model. But how well does it perform? In this article we're going to test a variety of graphics cards and how well they can run CoD Warzone.

In this PC Performance article for Warzone, we will benchmark close to the official System Requirements listed below as well as a few others, then go through the FPS test results of each graphics card at each graphics setting ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended system requirement graphics card and consider how well optimized Call of Duty: Warzone really is.

Interestingly, CoD: Warzone does not have an overall graphics preset option. Since this is the case, we decided to go with through different graphics settings: everything turned to the lowest/off settings for Low, then everything turned up to the highest/on settings for High, and then somewhere in between for Medium.

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 HDD: 175GB

175GB DX: 12

Call of Duty Warzone Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor RAM: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 HDD: 175GB

175GB DX: 12

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Call of Duty Warzone

Low Medium High 1080p 202 172.3 144.4 1440p 130.9 103.6 89.7 4K 73.3 60.2 51.3

The FPS performance for an RTX 2080 is really good for Call of Duty Warzone. Unsurprisingly it handles 1080p really well, and even at 1440p it has little chance of dipping below 60fps. Not only that, but 4K gaming with an RTX 2080 on CoD Warzone is absolutely possible, though you might want to keep it on Low/Medium settings for those extra frames. But nonetheless, the RTX 2080 is a fantastic card for playing Warzone at a stable fps on 1440p, or for a very high framerate at 1080p.

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti in Call of Duty Warzone

Low Medium High 1080p 133.2 99.4 90.1 1440p 87.1 72.5 62 4K 48.2 41 34

The MSI GTX 980 Ti does a really good job in FPS performance for Call of Duty Warzone. At 1080p you can easily put the settings up to High and see stunning performance. You can even push it to 1440p at High settings, but probably best in that case to keep it on Medium for those moments where extra frames are absolutely necessary. 4K is definitely playable, but for a fast-paced competitive multiplayer shooter, it's not recommended on this card.

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 in Call of Duty Warzone

Low Medium High 1080p 99.4 76.7 69.4 1440p 64.5 53 46.1 4K 38.7 28.9 24.7

The MSI GTX 1060 is a pretty standard GPU and runs relatively well for Call of Duty Warzone. At 1080p you can easily chuck on High settings and see stable performance still. At 1440p your best bet is to keep it on Low for those extra frames, but you can definitely put it on Medium if you really want that higher quality. Again, 4K is not preferable here. Due to the low framerate you will almost always have a complete disadvantage in close-quarter battles when playing Warzone.

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 in Call of Duty Warzone

Low Medium High 1080p 80.5 67.5 53.2 1440p 61.3 45.3 39.4 4K 32.2 21.9 13.4

The FPS performance for CoD Warzone on an Asus GTX 970 is just about acceptable on 1080p. You might want to keep it on Medium settings at 1080p for optimal performance, you can push it to High if you really want. Same as 1440p except keep it on Low settings. 4K is definitely unplayable here, 32fps is not preferable for an online competitive multiplayer shooter.

-----------------

Call of Duty Warzone benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 in Call of Duty Warzone

Low Medium High 1080p 68 46.4 39.8 1440p 49.6 37.3 19.4

The MSI Radeon R9 380’s FPS performance in Call of Duty Warzone is surprisingly alright. Granted you probably should keep it on Low at 1080p and not go any higher, but even in light of that, 68fps is really good for the card on a game like Warzone. You can definitely play Warzone on at least a stable framerate at 1080p.

-----------------

Conclusion

So what does this tell us? Well, looking over the results above, we can safely say that Call of Duty Warzone is currently pretty well optimized for all sorts of cards. The fact that the 2GB Radeon R9 380 can achieve above 60fps on Low settings at 1080p is really good. And the ability to play 1440p whilst still getting stable framerates with a 980 Ti on High, or a 970 on Low, is also pretty damn good.

To get Warzone running stable at a 4K resolution on MAX settings will be much tougher, and you'll need a top-end PC for that kind of performance (though, no surprise there as most other games are like that on 4K). The RTX 2080 should do just fine, but you may have to keep it at Low/Medium settings to reduce chances of stuttering or dipping below that golden 60fps.

If you want to run CoD Warzone at 1440p resolution, you'll at least it much more achievable with mid to high-end graphics cards, even at Medium/High settings.

As a reference, the recommended GPU for Call of Duty: Warzone is a GTX 970, which gets a good 67.5fps at Medium settings on 1080p. It's not quite High, but it's close. On the opposite end, the minimum card required is a GTX 670, so you are more than likely to at least run Warzone at 1080p on Low settings if you have a lower-end GPU.

As always, you can check out our other articles on Call of Duty Warzone's PC performance, including our Low vs Ultra Graphics comparison and Most Important Graphics Options, when they become available.