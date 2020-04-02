Yarr Mateys, set sail to the illustrious waters of Steam’s Store page… arrr. You know what, that hurts my throat just writing that so I’m not even going to attempt it anymore. After recruiting more than 10 million players to venture across the open ocean, Sea of Thieves has announced that it will be setting sail to the Steam store soon.

“For two years, pirates across the globe have set out in their droves to uncover the mysteries of the Sea of Thieves. Brave buccaneers have taken on Megalodons, repelled the killer Kraken and looted skeleton-filled Forts, forging their names into legend,” the announcement says, “and soon we’ll be opening the gilded gates to welcome in Steam users!”

Originally, Sea of Thieves was only available for PC either on the Windows Store or through Xbox Games Pass. Interestingly, the Steam version will also include cross play compatibility between Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam players.

Sea of Thieves didn’t exactly have a smooth launch. But, much like other multiplayer games in the years like No Mans Sky, the game has grown with quite a devoted fanbase. New updates introduced new features, enemies and challenges, whilst also significantly improving on the game’s quality of life.

If yer not the savvy type, you can play Adventure mode which is the traditional Sea of Thieves experience. Pirate, plunder and pilot your ship across the vast ocean and complete the story by yourself or with friends. If you’re feeling lucky and particularly piratey then you can jump into the Arena, a much more PvP focused style of game.

A launch date for the Steam version of Sea of Thieves is to be announced soon, but for now if you’re interested in getting Sea of Thieves for Steam you can now wishlist it on the official store page.

What do you think? Are you excited for Sea of Thieves coming to Steam? What about cross play? Let us know your thoughts!