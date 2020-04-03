Jeez we are getting spoiled at the moment. Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Assassins Creed: Syndicate, World War Z and a whole load of fantastic indie games have been available for free on the Epic Games Store recently. Whether you like them or loathe them, free games are always a win.

This week we have another roll out of free games, including Hob, Gone Home, Drawful 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service. All of them are free to keep for the next week. There’s also a free bundle opportunity for players of Paladins if you’re interested!

“Hob is a vibrant, suspenseful action-adventure game set on a stunning and brutal world in disarray. As players delve into the mysteries around them, they discover a planet in peril. Can it be mended, or will the world fall further into chaos?”

From the developers of Torchlight I & II, Hob is a neat adventure game where players will need to repair a planet by exploring and solving puzzles. What’s interesting is that the entire game as a “worldless narrative”, meaning there’s no dialogue or even text. All the story is told through actions and physical interactions with other lifeforms.

“June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM. You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something's not right. Where is everyone? And what's happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home.”

Gone Home is an “interactive exploration simulator”, where players must unravel a mystery by exploring the family house and rummage through all their belongings. It may not be the most ethical way of unraveling a mystery, but it sure is interesting. The game was developed by many veterans of the BioShock franchise, along with the story team behind the Minerva’s Den DLC in BioShock 2.

Drawful 2

“The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2, the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers!”

If you’re stuck in quarantine and want something to do with you and your friends/family/housemates, Drawful 2 is made by those hilarious guys behind the hit Jackbox party games. Originally included as part of one of their packs, Drawful 2 is also sold separately and, lucky for us, is completely free for the next week.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

“Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!”

It’s basically Human Fall Flat but with a big world that requires you to deliver packages to certain individuals. Play alone or with friends, it will surely spark some ridiculous entertainment with it’s zany physics.

Paladins Free Bundle

“Claim this free Paladins bundle to receive free Champions, skins, and a chest roll. Bundle includes: Androxus and the Huntsman Androxus Skin, Strix and the Phoenix Strix Skin, Khan and the Royal Guard Khan Skin, Furia and the Aurora Furia Skin, One Diamond Chest roll.”

The Paladins game is already free, but I thought to showcase this for those who play it because it seems like a pretty good deal. Free stuff? Sign me up!

So those are all the games that are currently free on the Epic Games Store. It’s worth mentioning that Hob, Gone Home and Drawful are all free until April 9th, but Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a separate offer and so finishes a day earlier on April 8th, and the Paladins Bundle is only offered until April 7th.

Let me know if you download the games and play them! What did you think of them? Which one was your favourite? Tell us your thoughts!