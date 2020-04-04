Since the dawn of Virtual Reality, many players have been experimenting with physics and what the platform is capable of. Who knew that shooting was just so damn fun when you can run up walls like in Sairento, or breaking your way out of a bank guns-blazing like in Payday 2 VR. Virtual Reality has led to endless possibilities of entertainment thanks to the unique immersion, controls and environmental interactions.

Half-Life: Alyx is undoubtedly fun, especially because it’s in VR. Crushing cans and catching mags mid-air is just ridiculously enjoyable. Some players have even gone as far as making headcrabs dance, or inventing sports activities with headcrabs, or trying to turn dead headcrabs into wearable hats (there’s a lot of headcrab-related stuff people have come up with). But some players have used the game as a means for other activities, like teaching an entire lesson on geometry or, more impressively, astounding us with their juggling skills.

In comes ChrisQuitsReality, an online personality who uploaded a video to Youtube showcasing his skills of juggling in VR. Check out the video below! (and can someone tell me what song he uses, please? It’s my new jam).

I don’t know about you but I could watch people doing stuff in VR all day, there’s just something so fun about watching someone doing interesting stuff in Virtual Reality. Juggling plates? Impressive. Juggling chairs? Even more impressive. Juggling snooker balls and chucking them all into a rubbish bin 10 feet away? I’m blown away.

What other fun things have you seen people do in VR? What fun things have you discovered to do in Half-Life: Alyx yourself? Let us know! (I really want to see them).