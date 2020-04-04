I think we can all agree now that Soulslike RPG’s will not be going away any time soon. The incredible Dark Souls series that started it all (yes I know of Demons Souls, but Dark Souls refined the genre and brought it into the mainstream) has inspired many iterations of different styles. From a technopocalypse like The Surge, to the gun-toting Remnant: From the Ashes, now we have a new one to add to the list: Mortal Shell.

“Mortal Shell is a ruthless and deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.”

There is an interesting mechanic that seems to set this one apart though: you may possess the bodies of dead enemies, uncovering new abilities, weapons and tactics. Who knows if this is your way of respawning, or much customization there is, but we’ll hopefully get some more info on that soon. But it looks like the way you improve your skills and stats is by leveling up each ‘shell’ that you inhabit.

There’s also the typical soulslike combat, attack, block and parry. Enemies are ruthless are you must take advantage of any openings you can find. Players will encounter harsh enemies and fierce boss battles in their journey. There’s also the standard non-linear campaign style where players can forge their own path through the story, exploring various areas at any time they choose.

Mortal Shell is being developed by Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack, it will be released sometime in Q3 of 2020 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think of Mortal Shell? Does it look interesting? Does it sound unique from other soulslike games? Let us know your thoughts!