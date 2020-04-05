If you started to have your hopes up about a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered after the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was released, unfortunately it looks like Activision has no current plans to bring that to the table. On their official blog post revealing the remastered campaign, Activision stated:

“Beginning with Modern Warfare last year, the focus has been to bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground. With cross-play, releasing new post-launch maps, modes, weapons and more content drops for free, and launching Warzone, the Free-to-Play, Free-for-Everyone new Call of Duty experience, the Modern Warfare universe will expand, bringing new experiences to players.”

They’ve already brought back classic maps from the Modern Warfare franchise like Rust, Shipment, Crash and vacant, with more maps included in Call of Duty Warzone like the Gulag and Boneyard.

It’s understandable that Activision wants to keep the player base unified through 1 game, rather than splitting them up across multiple games, and rebooting the series means they can bring back old multiplayer maps without breaking the overarching lore/history of the series. Though it does mean that a particular moment in history for most will be lost in time as old servers are inevitably shut down and old players migrate to newer experiences.

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.”

It seems that Activision hasn’t decided to end the classic maps there, as they are working on more maps from older titles to bring back and remaster for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer.

What do you think of the news? Should Activision release a Multiplayer Remastered? Or should they keep bringing back classic maps to Modern Warfare? Let us know your thoughts!