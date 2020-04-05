So the Resident Evil 3 Remake is out, and with it brings a whole load of customizable graphics settings so we can easily customize our game's experience when it comes to performance. We've compiled all the settings available in-game in the list below. If you played the Resident Evil 2 Remake then this menu screen will look very familiar to you.

There is a handy VRAM counter in the menu that lets you check if you're going over the recommended mark, under, or just right. There's also a really great utility at the bottom which shows just how much Processing Load, Image Quality, Model Quality, Lighting Quality, and Graphical Effects Quality that you have. It's really nice to see just how much quality you'll be getting and in which areas, then you can maybe try and balance some of them out for a more consistent experience.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Graphics Options -

Presets: Performance Priority, Balanced, Graphics Priority, MAX, Recommended

Several graphics presets to choose from, that sets an overall graphical fidelity. Performance Priority = , Balanced = , Graphics Priority = , MAX = , Recommended = .

Graphics API: DX11, DX12

Both DirectX11 and DirectX12 are Graphics Application Programming Interfaces, more commonly known as Graphics API’s. Essentially they are a bridge between the game itself and your graphics card, acting as communication between the two.

Most games utilize DX11 as standard, with some supporting DX12. The difference being that DX12 is designed to give a large increase in visual fidelity, whilst significantly decreasing the API-related CPU overhead. It gives developers more freedom to integrate graphics features to their games.

In the Resident Evil 3 Remake, you'll most likely see this with an increase in your average FPS.

Display Mode: Windowed, Fullscreen, Borderless Window

The display mode of the game. Fullscreen will allow better performance as it takes priority over your desktop. Whereas other options will give you more freedom, but will reduce performance.

Resolution: Various

The resolution you would like displayed, e.g: 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions.

Rendering Mode: Normal, Interlaced

Normal and Interlaced are both types of rendering modes. Normal will render an image left to right, top to bottom, so that the entire frame is rendered. Interlaced will render one line, skip the next, render a line and so on, using interpolation methods to calculate the missing lines. This essentially halves your GPU load for rendering images and can increase performance, but can also introduce many artifacts/aliasing.

In the Resident Evil 3 Remake, this will affect your overall image quality as it affects the final frame rendered onto your display. Performance increases will vary from PC to PC, but interlaced will give a more jagged look that may appeal to some who look for the old-school VHS-style of image rendering.

Image Quality: 50% - 200%

A factor that scales your resolution. Scaling up to higher resolutions than your monitor allows will drastically increase image quality, resulting in a much sharper image (whilst still outputting your display's native resolution). However this will require a large amount of power from your GPU and not recommended if you're just hotting that 60fps mark. On the flip side, you can have your native display resolution at 1440p or 4K (if your monitor supports it), but scale down to 1080p for increased performance. This will allow your menus and game window to retain your display's resolution, but all in-game textures will be scaled down to a lower resolution.

Refresh Rate: Various

The refresh rate of your monitor. Some monitors come with support for multiple refresh rates such as 50Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz, or 144Hz. If your monitor's native refresh rate is 60Hz, you may not see a difference beyond 60+ fps in-game.

Frame Rate: 30, 60, variable

A limiter that caps your maximum frame rate in-game.

V-Sync: Off, On

A method used to synchronize the monitor's refresh rate and frame rate. If your monitor's refresh rate is 60Hz, your game will be capped at 60 maximum fps.

In the RE3 Remake, you may turn this option on if you experience a lot of screen tearing. You may obtain higher frame rates by turning it off, but this may introduce several artifacts/screen tearing.

Anti-Aliasing: Off, FXAA, TAA, FXAA + TAA, SMAA

Anti-aliasing is a graphics smoothing technique by interpolating between pixels to eliminate jagged lines on edges. Different techniques will have varying effects in-game.

In the Resident Evil 3 Remake, you'll see the biggest difference via the jagged lines on the edges of objects. Better anti-aliasing will result in smoother graphics.

Texture Quality: Low (0GB), Medium (0.25GB), Medium (0.5GB), High (0.25GB), High (0.5GB), High (1GB), High (2GB), High (3GB), High (4GB), High (6GB), High (8GB)

Texture Quality is a measure of the game's graphics, increasing this setting will see textures increase in resolution and quality, but will see a large performance hit as it will affect every texture in-game.

Turning this setting up in the RE3 Remake will see the quality increase across the whole game, and can be customized depending on your GPU's VRAM capacity.

Texture Filter Quality: Low (Bilinear), Medium (Trilinear), High (ANISO x2), High (ANISO x4), High (ANISO x8), High (ANISO x16),

Texture filtering affects the detail and quality of textures when viewed at certain angles. Lower settings will blur textures, whilst higher settings will retain sharpness and detail.

For more details on Texture Filtering, check out our Graphics Settings Explained guide.

Mesh Quality: Low, Medium, High, Max

Polygonal mesh quality of objects and characters. A higher quality will result in much more detailed shapes of objects and characters, but will decrease performance.

Shadow Quality: Min, Low, Medium, High, Max

Same as Texture Quality, but with shadows specifically. This will affect how fine the shadows are and how much detail are in them. It can also affect the motion of the shadows, as a lower quality may result in a more jagged or stuttered motion.

Increasing this in the Resident Evil 3 Remake will see higher quality shadows in every environment. Higher quality will mean better immersion, as lower quality shadows can be very distracting.

Shadow Cache: Off, On

Dynamic shadow caching for moving objects. Downloads shadow information into VRAM, higher VRAM capable cards will see an increase in performance, while lower VRAM capable cards may see a performance decrease.

A shadow cache will allow the game to store shadow detail in the VRAM of your GPU and so will result in higher quality shadows in RE3 if your GPU has enough VRAM to support it.

Screen Space Reflections: Off, On

Technique used to calculate reflections by utilizing data from objects in the surrounding scene. It can decrease performance when on, but increases immersion to a much greater level.

In Resident Evil 3, you will see this mostly in wet floor surfaces or any other reflective surface.

Subsurface Scattering: Off, On

Method used for simulating light passing through objects, mostly used for a higher quality of skin rendering. Subsurface scattering literally means light scattering from a point beneath the surface.

In the RE3 Remake you'll see this mostly in the skin quality of characters in-game (not sure about zombies, however, they don't exactly have the best skin complexion I would imagine).

Volumetric Lighting Quality: Off, Low, Medium, High

Technique used to increase lighting effects by allowing the user to see the beams of light from a certain light source as well as increased quality of visibility for fog.

In the Resident Evil 3 Remake you'll see this mostly in areas where there are light sources and can introduce a sort of haze/fog around the light source.

Particle Lighting Quality: Low, High

Determines the quality of fine particles around light sources, will display some specks of particles around light sources and increases immersion.

In RE3 you'll notice this more around lights in indoor areas, as well as the embers of fire from nearby flames.

Ambient Occlusion: Off, SSAO (Set Areas Only), SSAO, HDAO, HBAO+

Occlusion Method adjusts the Ambient Occlusion technique used. Ambient Occlusion is a simulation of the obstruction of ambient light on certain objects, such as corners. Turning this setting up will increase the realism of objects and scenes in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

For more details on Ambient Occlusion, check out our Graphics Settings Explained guide.

Bloom: Off, On

Simulates bleeding from bright sources, an example of cinematic camera effects used in-game to increase immersion. Will make bright sources of light brighter and add a glow effect around it's aura.

In the RE3 Remake, this will affect most light sources in-game, with the most significant effect on Neon signs that litter the streets of Raccoon City.

Lens Flare: Off, On

Another cinematic camera effect that simulates the scattering of light when it hits a lens, resulting in a screen artifact that makes lights stretch out when viewed at a certain angle, and can even introduce hexagonal artifacts on screen or bokeh.

In the Resident Evil 3 Remake, the effect will be more noticeable when staring directly at light sources.

Motion Blur: Off, On

Simulates a blurring of moving objects, again is another example of a cinematic camera effect used to enhance immersion in-game.

In RE3 this will be more noticeable on your character's and your enemies movements.

Depth of Field: Off, On

Adjusts the in-game camera focus depending on the distance of an object. Another cinematic camera effect that can enhance immersion by blurring the background when looking at objects up close.

Lens Distortion: Off, On (+chromatic aberration), On

A method used to distort the image slightly as if it was a real camera. Chromatic aberration is an effect caused by the refraction of light into the lens of a camera. Essentially it’s when a lens fails to focus all the colours into a single point, causing an ever so slight colour shift on the edges of some objects, depending on the brightness of said object. More cinematic camera effects that may increase immersion to some as it simulates the effect of a real world camera.

FidelityFX CAS + Upscaling: Off, On

A technique of increasing render quality by sharpening images at a low resolution and then upscaling back to the desirable resolution. Can increase performance while retaining image fidelity on some PC's, whilst high-performing rigs might see little benefit.

So now you know what you'll be getting yourself into when launching the Resident Evil 3 Remake. You can check out how each graphics option above fares in terms of performance in our Resident Evil 3 Remake Most Important Graphics Options article, when it's released. You can also see how well different graphics cards and rigs performed in our Resident Evil 3 Remake Performance Benchmarks article. Hopefully this will have given you some idea of how well it will run on your system next time you launch the game.