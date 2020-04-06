Legends of Runeterra, the trading card game developed by Riot Games and taking place within the same universe as League of Legends, will be officially leaving Open Beta when it launches for PC and Mobile at the end of this month. Along with the launch are a couple of new additions including a new card set and new region as well as a new season of Ranked.

“Set in the world of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is the strategy card game where skill, creativity, and cleverness determine your success.” Riot Games made the announcement on Saturday in a blog post detailing the upcoming launch, what will be included and some frequently asked questions.

First of all, LoR officially launches on April 30th and will include cross-play compatibility between mobile and PC, so you can challenge your friends on whatever system you’re on, as well as being able to play and earn rewards on both platforms.

Secondly, there will be content wipes, so you can keep everything that you've earned or purchased so far. Plus the new launch will see a new season of Ranked play, after the first season in Beta comes to an end. All players will receive a Beta season-exclusive icon depending on how high you ranked in the season, before all players reset their rank when the new season begins.

Additionally, a set of 120+ new cards and a new region will be available around launch, though more details on what exact cards and region are currently unspecified. What we do know is that the new cards will come to PC in Patch 1.0 which launches a few days ahead of the official release on April 28th, with card and champion reveals being released up until April 27th.

Once Patch 1.0 has been released, it can take anywhere from 4 to 48 hours to show up on the app store, depending on your country/region. Though that does mean that by April 30th the game will have officially launched worldwide on Mobile (though it will not launch in China or Vietnam at this time).

Legends of Runeterra will officially launch on April 30th for PC and Mobile and is completely free to play. Players who login to the game before May 7th will receive an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian for use in-game as a reward for those who jump in early.

What do you think of the news? Are you excited for the launch? How does Legends of Runeterra stack up against other trading card games? And which other ones are you into? Let us know!