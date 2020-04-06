If you’re a fan of the wizarding world of Harry Potter and the blocky world of Minecraft, then you’re in luck as a group of creators have just released a new map/mod for Minecraft. Roam the magical halls of Hogwarts and other classic maps and areas from the Harry Potter franchise. Go to classes, learn spells, and graduate with a wizarding degree (that last part I’m not too sure of, but it’s a school so you have to get a certificate of achievement of some kind, right?).

The mod has been developed by The Floo Network, who have worked on it for a very long time as a passion project. It’s a fully kitted mod, as it’s an RPG that takes place in the world of Harry Potter. Check out the official trailer below for a look at what you can experience!

It’s quite astounding the attention to detail that has gone into this mod. If you’re not too keen on Harry Potter or Minecraft, it’s still quite amazing to see the work and passion that has gone into crafting this experience. Plus it never ceases to amaze me how much you can actually do with Minecraft aside from the whole mining and crafting that makes up a standard playthrough.

If you were wondering how exactly to download the mod, you can go to the description in the video and click on the link there, you’ll be able to download the mod pack on the official Planet Minecraft web page. Unfortunately the mod only works in Minecraft 1.13.2, and only for the Java Edition, so those with Minecraft Bedrock Edition or Minecraft PlayStation Edition will not be able to access and play the mod.

You can play alone or up to 4 friends through a local LAN or a server. The resource pack required will download automatically to your PC from the official download link, but if you want friends to join you they will have to manually download the resource pack in order to play. Maybe take a friend or a loved one into this magical world whilst we’re all stuck at home during quarantine?

What do you think of the mod? Are you excited? Will you be downloading it? Let us know your thoughts!