A brand new adventure-survival game has been announced by Deep Silver. Windbound is being developed by 5 Lives Studios and seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from recent Legend of Zelda games. After being shipwrecked from a storm that left you separated from your tribe, you must explore, survive and adapt in this ocean world, and discover your way back home.

“Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.”

This won’t be the usual survival game it seems as, much like Subnautica, there looks to be a story that you must follow and uncover. Travel between islands each filled with their own diverse creatures, unique landscapes and mysterious secrets to uncover the past, present, and future in order to make your way back home.

Gather the island’s resources to craft hunting tools for survival and parts to upgrade your boat, brave the treacherous waters and set sail across the horizon to new lands. Upgrading your boat will reveal new locations as you cross the deadly sea of “tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.”

Windbound will release on August 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of Windbound? What looks interesting to you? What other survival games do you play? Let us know!